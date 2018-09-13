MLS All-Star Game 2019 in Orlando officially announced by league

Pictured after a press conference to announce that the 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be played at Orlando City Stadium (left to right): Fred Hawkins Jr., chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for Osceola County, MLS commissioner Don Garber, Orlando City majority owner Flávio Augusto Da Silva and Central Florida Sports Commission CEO Jason Siegel.

ORLANDO — It’s official: The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted at Orlando City Stadium.

An opponent and exact date for the match are still to be determined, but the game will be broadcast on FOX, Univision, TSN and TVA networks, and in more than 170 countries, according to the league.

League commissioner Don Garber will announce the news — first reported last month by Pro Soccer USA — Thursday morning at Orlando City Stadium, alongside Orlando City majority owner Flávio Augusto Da Silva; Fred Hawkins Jr., chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for Osceola County; and Central Florida Sports Commission CEO Jason Siegel.

“It’s been five years in this journey,” Da Silva said. “It’s been a privilege. Also, we have been very blessed to fulfill everything we established in the beginning. The All-Star Game is one of the goals we’ve had since the beginning. We’ve been working with the league since Year One, so today was a very special day to announce it.”

On the day the Lions opened their home stadium last year, Garber said he was committed to bringing the all-star game to Orlando City Stadium. He’s now delivered on that promise.

It will be the second time in MLS history the league’s all-star game is hosted in Orlando. The city previously hosted the game in 1998 at what was then known as the Citrus Bowl.

The typical format of the MLS All-Star Game pits the best players from across the league against a top international club.

The 2018 All-Star Game against Serie A titan Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – built for both the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and MLS side Atlanta United – drew a record announced crowd of 72,317.

Juventus won 5-3 on penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 2019 edition of the all-star game won’t draw anywhere near that large of a crowd because soccer-specific Orlando City Stadium has a maximum capacity of 25,500.

It will be the latest major event to be held in Orlando. Camping World Stadium, the former home of the Lions, hosted the past two NFL Pro Bowls and is set to do so again in 2019. It also hosted WWE’s Wrestlemania last year.

Garber said Camping World Stadium was never in considering for the All-Star Game. He said the opportunity to host matches like the All-Star Game is a reward and part of the commitments the league makes to new clubs.

“The commitment we make to our ownership, our clubs and to the cities the development of our soccer-specific stadiums is we want to play our showcases to showcase this beautiful building to the world,” Garber said after the press conference. “This is an event that’s broadcast globally. It’s going to be live on Fox and on Univision. We want everybody to see it.

“You look around and I still get really excited when I’m in this facility and the unique branding and The Wall, that’s now been copied by a number of our number new stadium, it was never a consideration to move it out of here. Never.”

During MLS All-Star week each summer, the league traditionally drapes downtown areas in massive banners and signs.

The week also includes the annual Homegrown Game, which is a showcase of some of the youngest talent in the league, and fan festivities, such as the MLS All-Star Concert.

MLS WORKS, the league’s community outreach initiative, also holds events in the host city.

“It’s a soccer celebration, ” Da Silva said. “Our commitment to the city started with commitment to the sports. I believe the community [fell] in love with The Beautiful Game. I think, to bring this soccer celebration, that’s going to bring a week of events, a lot of events… we have a lot of free events, we’re going to put everyone together. We’re going to connect. It’s going to be very important for our community. It’s a moment for a soccer celebration.”

