Mauricio Pereyra fourth-highest paid Orlando City player, according to MLSPA salary report

Orlando City SC forward Mauricio Pereyra (33) is the fourth highest paid player on the Orlando City roster. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra is the fourth-highest paid player on the Orlando City roster, according to a newly released report from the MLS Players Association.

The midfielder will earn a base salary of $960,000 in his first year in MLS, with $1,078,000 in total guaranteed compensation, according to the MLSPA salary report released Friday. Pereyra’s compensation figures were not previously released by the club.

Since Pereyra’s contract with his Russian club, FC Krasnodar, had already expired, Orlando City avoided having to pay a transfer fee while acquiring the midfielder. Since the team signed him on June 30, Pereyra has notched two assists during four appearances for the Lions.

Although Pereyra rounds out the third designated player slot for Orlando City, his compensation is lower than one other non-designated player on the roster. In the final year of his contract, midfielder Sacha Kljestan will receive a base salary of $1,025,000 with $1,100,000 guaranteed as the third-highest paid player on the team.

Fellow designated player Dom Dwyer earned a total of $1,503,333 guaranteed compensation this season, while Nani is the most expensive of the three designated players with a total of $2,486,249 guaranteed. Centerback Lamine Sané comes in just behind Pereyra, with a base salary of $902,499.

