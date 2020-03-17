Japanese soccer official tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Orlando, New York

Fans cheer during the She Believes Cup match between the U.S. and England at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on March 5. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

Japanese Football Association president Kozo Tashima tested positive for COVID-19 this week after traveling to Orlando and New York with the Japanese women’s national team for the SheBelieves Cup two weeks ago.

The diagnosis came 12 days after Tashima spoke with reporters for an extended period time in a mixed zone at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on March 5. The stadium is the home venue for Orlando City and the Orlando Pride, and although neither team played a match in the stadium since the tournament, club staff were present for the SheBelieves Cup.

The incubation period for coronavirus can last anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A recent report showed more than 97% of people who have contracted the virus showed symptoms within 11.5 days of exposure.

It is unclear how much contact Tashima might have had with Orlando City and Exploria Stadium staff or anyone else in Orlando during his time in the city. Orlando City has not heard directly from the Japanese FA about the diagnosis.

The tournament included stops in three different American cities for three games during eight days. A statement from the Japanese FA said Tashima accompanied the team to New York City on March 6, then departed for Japan on March 8, which means he was not in attendance for the team’s final leg of the tournament in Dallas. It is unclear whether he attended the SheBelieves Cup match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on March 8.

Upon returning home to Japan, Tashima reported he began to feel feverish on March 14. He was tested test and received a positive diagnosis on March 16.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tashima shared he had a fever and mild pneumonia symptoms but was otherwise feeling better.

