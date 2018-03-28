Investment group buys 8.63 percent of Orlando City SC

Club owner Flávio Augusto da Silva announced via Facebook the sale of 8.63 percent of Orlando City SC to an investment firm. The club is valued at about $490 million, according to the post, which makes the sale worth roughly $42.3 million.

Based off the post, it’s unclear which investment firm bought the share of the club.

“I thank all 45 sponsors, collaborators, executives, technical team, athletes and the thousands of fans who crowd our stadium in all games and always believed and fell in love with this beautiful project,” he said in his post, translated by Google. “Our story is just beginning.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Pro Soccer USA for more details.

