Exploria Stadium goes pink for Cure Bowl ahead of its first football game

Invited guests put the finishing touches on the Cure Bowl end zone logo Monday as Exploria Stadium is readied for Saturday's game between Georgia Southern and Liberty. It is the first time Orlando's MLS pitch has been converted into an American football field. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Exploria Stadium will trade out its typical purple for pink this week as the stadium prepares to host its first college football game — the Cure Bowl set to kick off on Saturday.

The venue has been shifted from a soccer pitch to a football field for the first time in Orlando City history. Groundskeeper Billy Hoffer and his crew will spend the week finalizing the paint in the end zone, midfield and along the sidelines for the bowl game.

Out here at Exploria Stadium, which is going pink this week ahead of the @CureBowl on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hBL7lwE5PL — Julia Poe (@jpoe24601) December 16, 2019

The bowl was previously played at Camping world Stadium before moving to Orlando City’s home stadium this year.

The Cure Bowl provides support to the Breast Cancer Research fund and will use its presence throughout the week to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. During the past four years, the bowl game has raised $3.7 million for the cause. This year’s game will feature Georgia Southern and Liberty University.

Tickets for the game are available at CureBowl.com .

