Exploria Stadium goes pink for Cure Bowl ahead of its first football game

Exploria Stadium will trade out its typical purple for pink this week as the stadium prepares to host its first college football game — the Cure Bowl set to kick off on Saturday.
The venue has been shifted from a soccer pitch to a football field for the first time in Orlando City history. Groundskeeper Billy Hoffer and his crew will spend the week finalizing the paint in the end zone, midfield and along the sidelines for the bowl game.
