Dog found in Orlando City Stadium looking for new home

Callum Shepherd (left) and Devon Adhav found Lila in Orlando City Stadium last week. (Jordan Culver/Orlando Sentinel)

It’s been a little more than a week since Callum Shepherd stumbled across a dog whose popularity is increasing among Orlando City fans.

The dog – now known as Lila – took Shepherd by surprise, but he was quick to act.

“I was driving down Central [Boulevard] where the loading dock doors are to the stadium and all of the sudden, she ran out in front of my car from in between two cars and I had to emergency stop in case I hit her,” he said. “I nearly did.

“I pulled my car over across the road. I left it running, door open, computer on the passenger seat, ran after her and she ran straight into the stadium, through the loading dock doors and into the stadium. She found a shady place – she looked like she was dehydrated. Then she laid down.”

Shepherd works in Orlando City SC’s corporate partnership department with Devon Adhav, who helped him once he found Lila. At the time, the two had to make do with a makeshift leash out of some spare rope until Orange County Animal Services could pick Lila up.

“I was seriously contemplating buying her and just taking her home,” Adhav said. “But we work long weekends and it’s just not fair take her home – she deserves a place where someone really has time to spend with her and gives that loves and attention she needs.”

Shepherd has a french bulldog of his own at home. He and Adhav visited Lila on Wednesday and gave her an Orlando City scarf.

Lila has been at the shelter on Conroy Street ever since Shepherd and Adhav found her, though Public Information Officer Alyssa Chandler is confident she’ll be adopted.

Photos of Lila were shared on Orlando City SC’s official Twitter account and as of Wednesday afternoon, the post has more than 200 retweets and nearly 800 likes.

Chandler said this is the first time a dog has come to Orlando City Animals Services from Orlando City Stadium, which opened last year.

She said the shelter gets roughly 53 dogs and cats every day. Lila is listed on the Orange County Animal Services website as approximately 3 years old and about 49 pounds.

“It’s neat when an animal comes in with a cool background,” she said. “You know, it gives adopters something to latch on to. A lot of times, we don’t know much about animals that come into our facility.

“I can say that Lila looks to be a really friendly, sweet girl. She’s on the smaller side, but we think she’s fully grown. She’s been very friendly in our care.”

With a laugh, she added, “This is the first time we’ve ever seen a dog who tried to sneak into an Orlando City game.”

People interested in adopting Lila can visit Orange County Animal Services’ website.

We found this sweet girl at our stadium last week and she's looking for a new home! Her name is Lila and she's available for adoption at @OCAS_Orlando right here: https://t.co/y64BWuieAF pic.twitter.com/xjzIir877o — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 9, 2018

Comments

comments