Orlando City coach Jason Kreis returns to Twitter during club’s win streak

On March 10, 2018, Orlando City coach Jason Kreis did something he hadn’t done in nearly two years.

He tweeted.

It was a simple tweet, just 28 characters, if you include spaces, but it was his first as the head coach of Orlando City. Before March 10, Kreis last tweeted on July 3, 2016, 16 days before he was officially announced as Orlando City’s head coach.

“#VamosOrlando #BestFansinMLS,” he tweeted.

Kreis has been relatively active on Twitter this season. The March 10 tweet came hours before the Lions lost 2-1 to Minnesota United and generated 24 replies, 24 retweets and 172 likes.

After the loss, he was dormant again and reemerged with an Easter post after the club’s 4-3 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Since then, he’s tweeted at least once to more than 13,000 followers after each victory in the club’s five-match winning streak.

“Not much more than just trying to deliver, I guess, my own message a little bit about how I feel and what I think,” Kreis said about returning to social media. “To do it in my own controlled fashion.”

He’s been fond of tweeting “trust the process,” which in recent years has been associated with the rebuild of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

Fantastic and hard fought road performance last night. 1st shutout and 1st road win – We are improving! #VamosOrlando #TrustTheProcess — Jason Kreis (@JasonKreis) April 14, 2018

For years, Philadelphia was – for lack of a kinder word – terrible. That led to high draft picks, which this season paid dividends. The Sixers are in the second round of the NBA playoffs and won 52 games after failing to make the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.

“I look at building a team as a long process,” Kreis said. “I look at building a club and mentality and an identity and a team chemistry as a long process. I know that there’s many, many people out there that would like that process to be a lot shorter than it has been here.

“There’s been many people out that that have been impatient in that process, but from the leader of this club’s point of view and the leader of this team’s point of view, we trust in the process and we trust in the work that we do every day. We believe that it’s a matter of time.”

Another tremendous response to challenging circumstances this afternoon. True grit! We are TOGETHER. And thank you to the traveling fans, you are special #TrustTheProcess — Jason Kreis (@JasonKreis) April 30, 2018

Kreis’ tweets have been noticed by players. Sacha Kljestan, who is pretty active on social media, said there have been some jokes among the club – none of which are for public consumption.

With a smile, Kljestan said he’d retweet his coach Kreis “tweets something good enough.”

“I think he’s just excited to be winning to be honest,” Kljestan said of Kreis with a laugh. “Life’s always easier when you’re winning and it’s a lot easier to be on social media when you’re winning. We’ve been winning a lot of games lately and everyone’s in a good mood and let’s keep this thing going.

“Hopefully Jason’s tweeting again on Sunday night.”

Orlando City returns to action at 5 p.m. on Sunday against Real Salt Lake at Orlando City Stadium.

