Connect with us

News

Orlando City players urge fans to stick together, follow coronavirus guidelines

Orlando City players took to social media to offer support and humor for fans as the team entered its first full week of training suspension.
Orlando's Chris Mueller (#9) leaves the field during the season opener of Orlando City Soccer, in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, February 29, 2020. Orlando City SC take on Real Salt Lake. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

As players around the league prepare for an expected eight-week pause in matches, members of Orlando City took to social media to urge fans to support one another and follow guidelines for prevention of the coronavirus pandemic.

Designated player Dom Dwyer was one of the first to address the issue after MLS issued a week-long suspension on training. The striker and his wife, Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux, have documented their weekend of social distancing on Instagram as they spent time with their son Cassius and daughter Roux.

“Thoughts are with everyone in the world right now,” Dwyer said. “Although we may be confined, stay calm, taking the correct precautions together is how we will get through this! Brighter days ahead.”

Striker Chris Mueller posted a similar message on Monday, urging fans to remain confident in an uncertain time for sports and for the country as a whole.

“Wishing everyone good health as we navigate through this tough time,” Mueller said. “In the midst of the chaos, I encourage us to continue to look for the positivity in our world. I’m confident in all of our combined efforts to beat the virus. See you guys soon.”

On the other hand, defender Ruan provided a moment of levity for fans, recording a video of himself running past a 20 mile-per-hour speed limit sign.

The video was overlaid with audio from an episode of The Office, with the character Michael Scott yelling “Beat that Carl Lewis!” at the end. The team shared the clip with the caption “31 is the new number,” a reference to the same episode where Scott claims to run 31 miles-per-hour past a speedometer.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

Orlando City Schedule

Full Schedule


Get Lions Tickets

Don't miss a match this season. Click here to get your Orlando City SC tickets.

Newsletter

Orlando City Gear

Support Pro Soccer USA by getting your team gear here
Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

More in News