Orlando City players urge fans to stick together, follow coronavirus guidelines

Orlando's Chris Mueller (#9) leaves the field during the season opener of Orlando City Soccer, in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, February 29, 2020. Orlando City SC take on Real Salt Lake. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

As players around the league prepare for an expected eight-week pause in matches, members of Orlando City took to social media to urge fans to support one another and follow guidelines for prevention of the coronavirus pandemic.

Designated player Dom Dwyer was one of the first to address the issue after MLS issued a week-long suspension on training. The striker and his wife, Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux, have documented their weekend of social distancing on Instagram as they spent time with their son Cassius and daughter Roux.

“Thoughts are with everyone in the world right now,” Dwyer said. “Although we may be confined, stay calm, taking the correct precautions together is how we will get through this! Brighter days ahead.”

Thoughts are with everyone in the world right now, although we may be confined, stay calm, taking the correct precautions together is how we will get through this! Brighter days ahead ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HkOlRRIARI — Dom Dwyer (@Ddwyer14) March 16, 2020

Striker Chris Mueller posted a similar message on Monday, urging fans to remain confident in an uncertain time for sports and for the country as a whole.

“Wishing everyone good health as we navigate through this tough time,” Mueller said. “In the midst of the chaos, I encourage us to continue to look for the positivity in our world. I’m confident in all of our combined efforts to beat the virus. See you guys soon.”

Wishing everyone good health as we navigate through this tough time. In the midst of the chaos, I encourage us to continue to look for the positivity in our world 🌤 I’m confident in all of our combined efforts to beat the virus. See you guys soon 💪🏼⁣

⁣#BTB #PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/TgKWl5mwId — Christopher Mueller (@cmueller1662) March 16, 2020

On the other hand, defender Ruan provided a moment of levity for fans, recording a video of himself running past a 20 mile-per-hour speed limit sign.

The video was overlaid with audio from an episode of The Office, with the character Michael Scott yelling “Beat that Carl Lewis!” at the end. The team shared the clip with the caption “31 is the new number,” a reference to the same episode where Scott claims to run 31 miles-per-hour past a speedometer.

31 is the new number. We aren't doubting Ruan's speed. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dBi74hK6Uf — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 16, 2020

