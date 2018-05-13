Orlando City falls 2-1 to Atlanta United, ending six-game win streak

Orlando City SC midfielder Will Johnson (4) talks with the referee while Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) and defender Greg Garza (4) celebrate the call for a penalty kick at Orlando City Stadium. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

After six weeks of flying high, Orlando City came crashing back down to earth.

The Lions made a game of it after a dismal first half, but couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit. Orlando City fell 2-1 to Atlanta United in Orlando City Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 24,232.

It was an unceremonious end to the longest MLS win streak in club history. The match concluded with fans throwing cups onto the pitch during the fourth minute of stoppage time and again after the final whistle.

They also threw things at Atlanta United players after the Five Stripes’ first goal of the match.

Following weeks of solid play, defensive midfielder Cristian Higuita was uncharacteristically off. Atlanta United scored its first goal of the match after Higuita brought down Greg Garza inside the penalty area in the ninth minute. Higuita’s hands appeared to hit Garza in the face and the ref immediately whistled for a penalty.

Josef Martinez converted it in the 10th minute and Orlando City found itself down early for the eighth time this season.

Ezequiel Barco slotted home United’s second goal of the match in the 31st minute.

The Lions countered in the second half. Justin Meram finally scored his first goal with Orlando City, slotting home a rebound in the 58th minute. The Lions did a better job retaining possession in the second half, but they could not complete another rally and suffered their second home loss of the season.

