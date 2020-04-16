Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja asks motivational speakers to help Lions focus on gratitude

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja has arranged for motivational speakers to meet with the Lions during the coronavirus shutdown. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja wants his players to focus on one thing during the MLS shutdown due to coronavirus — gratitude.

During the past four weeks of the MLS training moratorium, Pareja has coordinated a weekly series of motivational speakers to help his players focus on their mental and spiritual health off the pitch.

One of those speakers was Rebekah Gregory, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing. After losing her leg to the terrorist attack in 2013, Gregory has become a public speaker with the goal of “encouraging people to turn their obstacles into opportunities.”

Pareja invited Gregory to speak to the team about how to mentally respond to being uprooted by a crisis. He felt her story helped his players to focus on optimism during the pandemic.

“It has been phenomenal for us just to hear these stories now that we have the time, and the players have enjoyed it a lot,” Pareja said. “It has helped the group to understand how blessed we are to have the job we have and being healthy and having our family. I want to look around and recognize the value of the things that before we didn’t value that much.”

Pareja said the team mainly consists of two types of players — those with young families and those who are singles and live alone. For the players with families, this time has been somewhat easier. Days go faster with young children to look after, and Pareja said many of these players — such as Alex DeJohn, who welcomed his first child during the preseason — are cherishing time with their families.

For players who live alone, however, the days feel slower and the time is harder to fill. These are the players who Pareja believes especially benefit from speakers and other forms of support through the club.

The coach said it’s important to remain focused on maintaining his players’ mental health as well as physical fitness.

“We’re not on vacation,” Pareja said. “We’re getting through a crisis.”

With no date set for MLS to resume play, Pareja said the coaching staff sets different goals each week. Players are encouraged to stay on their in-season daily schedule — which typically starts with breakfast at the team training facility around 7:30 a.m. — and they are given regimens to maintain their fitness.

These training routines focus on maintaining the lower-body power that strength and conditioning coach Fabian Bazan had worked with players to build throughout the preseason.

However, Pareja is aware it’s unrealistic to expect his players to return at full speed. After weeks of grueling sessions — sometimes three in one day — during the preseason, the coach said the team will be tasked with rebuilding that fitness when play resumes.

“There will be things we will all lose in this period,” Pareja said. “That’s no doubt. Nothing can simulate the competition, for example. The competition just gives you the endurance and the persistence for the body that you cannot simulate anywhere else.”

For the Lions, there is a slight silver lining to the moratorium — several injured players have been able to complete their recovery without missing any additional games. Pareja said striker Dom Dwyer is “ready to go at this point” and will return to working with the rest of the team whenever training resumes.

Midfielder Uri Rosell also has completely recovered from a tweaked groin that forced him to miss the team’s last game. Pareja said he tries to take comfort in these small victories.

Pareja still structures his day the same way he did during the regular season — getting active in the morning, holding meetings in the afternoons, spending the evening with his wife and a book. Pareja said he’s spent hours watching every opponent’s first two matches of the 2020 season, along with reviewing Orlando City games from 2019.

The coach said he takes joy when players reach out saying they miss everything about the game — even, he added with a laugh, his detailed film sessions.

When he talks to his players, Pareja said he is constantly checking on their mentality, reminding them to focus on gratitude even in the anxiety of isolation.

“Every single moment that I talk to them, I tell them to be grateful of what we have, grateful of what we’ve done in our lives so far,” Pareja said. “I want them to be very grateful about the opportunity to be professional soccer players. I hope that can mentally help them to value the things that we have. So many people are suffering and they’re in very difficult scenarios. We’re just isolated at home, that’s it. We have so many things to be happy about.”

