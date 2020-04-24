Connect with us

Chicago Red Stars

NWSL extends training moratorium through May 15

The pause in training was previously set to end on May 5.
The North Carolina Courage's Abby Erceg (6) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Chicago Red Stars to win the 2019 NWSL Championship. The league extended its training moratorium on Friday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NWSL extended its training moratorium two weeks, pushing back potential resumption of workouts until at least May 15. 

All team training facilities will remain closed, with the exception of medical treatment that players can’t perform at home. The league stated it will require teams and players to adhere to stay-at-home orders in their areas.

NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird previously said she hopes to see the league play a full season, with a goal of restarting matches in late June. The league will hold preseason workouts before the regular season kicks off to allow players time to reach match fitness.

The NWSL is still evaluating when it will attempt to resume play. The season was previously scheduled to begin on April 18. The league’s previous training moratorium update was due to expire on May 5. The new extension aligns the league with MLS, which also pushed its training moratorium back to May 15 this week.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

NWSL Schedule/Results
View all matches
Advertisement

NWSL standings

PosClubPWLDPts
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
View full table

Newsletter

Facebook

Advertisement

NWSL Calendar

April 2020
S M T W T F S
     
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
View all matches

More in Chicago Red Stars