Palmeiras wins 2020 Florida Cup, Atlético Nacional places second

Brazilian side Palmeiras claimed its first Florida Cup title on Saturday.

The Verdão defeated New York City FC 2-1 at Exploria Stadium, finishing first in the standings with five points to clinch the title in front of an announced crowd of 11,569.

Osaze De Rosario gave NYCFC the lead after heading a cross from Gary Mackay-Steven before halftime. But Palmeiras responded when Lucas Lima scored the equalizer in the 56th minute.

Willian converted the go-ahead and eventual winner in the 73rd minute to secure the victory.

This was Palmeiras’ first appearance in the Florida Cup.

Atlético Nacional rallies

After giving up an early goal, Atlético Nacional bounced back to finish second in the Florida Cup standings with a 2-1 victory over Brazil’s Corinthians during the late game of Saturday’s 2020 Florida Cup finale.

Ramiro Benetti scored in the seventh minute to give the Timão a 1-0 lead, but Gustavo Torres’ equalizing header made it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Corinthians could have made it 2-0 earlier in the 26th minute when the club was awarded a penalty kick, but Nacional goalkeeper Jose Cuadrado — who was later awarded the event’s golden glove — denied Mauro Boselli’s shot.

Sebastián Gómez scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute to give the Colombian club the 2-1 lead.

Moralez out

Maxi Moralez’s 2020 preseason debut for New York City FC was cut short Saturday.

The Argentine designated player left the NYCFC match in the sixth minute.

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said he saw some discomfort from Moralez at the start of the game, forcing the Norwegian coach to replace Moralez with Andres Jasson.

“I don’t hope it’s a pulled muscle, but I think it’s just a cramp in his calf,” Deila told reporters. “So I think he just wants to be cautious and went off before it gets into any bigger, but I have to talk with him. But what I heard is it shouldn’t be very big.”

Moralez, 32, did not play during Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Corinthians.

Final 2020 Florida Cup standings: Palmeiras 5 points; Atlético Nacional 4 points; Corinthians 3 points; New York City FC 0 points.

