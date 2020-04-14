MLS says it will not resume play in mid-May as planned, will likely restart without fans

MLS commissioner Don Garber says the league will likely resume play without fans in attendance. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

While MLS commissioner Don Garber remains “focused at getting in as many games as possible,” he said the league is brainstorming a variety of options accommodate the coronavirus pandemic, including playing games without fans.

Garber spoke with ESPN host Taylor Twellman on Monday night, outlining several ideas the league is considering, including changing the structure of the playoffs and utilizing neutral-site venues to avoid contamination.

MLS stated it hoped to play a full 34-game season following the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league released a statement Tuesday morning saying it is “extremely unlikely” that play can resume by May 10 as it had originally planned.

“Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so,” the statement read. “We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play. As we have throughout this process, we will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time.”

MLS Statement on Return to Play pic.twitter.com/BKuFw9Mb17 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 14, 2020

When the league does resume, Garber told Twellman it’s likely matches will initially be played without fans in the stands. These games would be called “MLS Studio” games and would still offer broadcast options for fans to watch from home.

Garber added the MLS training moratorium — which currently ends on April 24 — will be extended for “at least a couple weeks.”

The commissioner said the league has not formally discussed a reduction in player salaries; however, he said that will be expected if the suspension continues.

The commissioner noted he is watching the progress of leagues in Europe to gain insight into how to proceed with a return to training or matches.

“Our hope is to still continue to do that but that decision can’t be made sitting here today,” Garber said. “The plan is to play as many games of the 34 game season as possible.”

ICYMI @thesoccerdon had news yesterday about what @MLS plans on doing with its season as of now.

Full interview on #BanterTT Wednesday. https://t.co/KCqZZy2NLUpic.twitter.com/A2RUlzJSS8 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 14, 2020

FIFA vice president says international soccer unlikely to return until 2021

A FIFA vice president overseeing the organizing body’s coronavirus task force said he believes most international soccer will not resume until 2021.

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has been an active part of the FIFA group working to respond to the pandemic, which has now shut down most of the soccer world for over a month. Montagliani said he believes travel restrictions will limit the ability of countries to organize international matches. He added that widespread club play will need to resume before international play returns.

Due to this, Montiagliani said he believes national team matches could be canceled through November.

“I personally think that might be a bit of a challenge, not so much because of just the health issues around the world and the various degrees of preparedness, but also committing to international travel as soon as we come back,” Montagliani said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think that domestic football is a priority. September is still in the books, but I would garner to say that I’m not sure it’s there on solid ground the way things are trending right now.”

University of Cincinnati cuts soccer program due to budget concerns

The University of Cincinnati announced it will discontinue its men’s soccer program immediately. Athletic director John Cunningham cited budgetary concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as the reasoning behind the “difficult decision” to remove the program.

The NCAA canceled its championship season for winter and spring sports last month, including March Madness, one of the main streams of revenue for successful basketball schools such as Cincinnati. Currently, all training and recruiting is suspended for all NCAA programs with campuses across the country shut down and students attending classes online.

Cunningham added that the university will honor all scholarships for players on the current men’s soccer roster. Additionally, any student athletes looking to transfer will be released immediately.

“Our men’s soccer student-athletes have been outstanding representatives of the University in the classroom and on the field,” Cunningham said. “They may not fully understand this decision, but I want them to know they were truly and conscientiously considered. I am most sincerely grateful to everyone who has supported the men’s soccer program at the University of Cincinnati… Your legacy at UC will not be forgotten and your accomplishments will continue to be recognized.

Fans in Bundesliga pay for cardboard cut-outs in stadium

The German Bundesliga remains uncertain of when the league will return to play, but fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach are ready whenever their team returns.

When league play resumes, it’s likely that early matches will be played in empty stadiums. So supporters of the club have paid for life-sized cutouts of themselves to be placed in their seats to create a sense of a packed crowd.

The cutouts won’t be able to cheer or sing along throughout the games, but fans are doing their part to show support even if they can’t enter the stadium on match day.

Borussia Monchengladbach fans have paid to have cardboard cut-outs of themselves put in their stadium… …so if the Bundesliga resumes behind closed doors, Gladbach will still have a crowd 👥 pic.twitter.com/BbmU5qz1he — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 14, 2020

Comments

comments