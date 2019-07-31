MLS rallies from behind to win Homegrown Game

MLS Homegrown players celebrate after defeating CD Guadalajara in penalty kicks during the 2019 MLS Homegrown Game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Tuesday night. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

KISSISSIMEE, Fla. — San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski was looking for a way to redeem himself after conceding an ugly goal to Chivas de Guadalajara’s U-20 team during Tuesday’s MLS Homegrown Game.

Marcinkowski did just that by making a pair of saves during MLS’ 3-0 penalty shootout win after a 2-2 draw through 90 minutes sent the contest to spot kicks.

“I was personally disappointed with the second goal,” Marcinkowski said after the match that features top MLS players developed through their academy systems. “I wanted to redeem myself and help the team win.”

Marcinkowski denied attempts from Sebastian Martinez and Sebastian Fierro in the second and third rounds of the shootout.

“We didn’t really do any scouting on the PKs, but I was looking at the way they lined up to the ball and little tendencies and luckily I read them pretty well and got my hands on it,” Marcinkowski said.

The MLS team forced penalties through a stoppage-time equalizer out of Toronto FC’s Noble Okello, who got his boot on the ball after a corner kick was sprayed into the penalty area.

Okello’s strike answered a 70th-minute strike from Martinez, who tapped the ball past Marcinkowski following a MLS defensive error.

“It was maybe deflected off a defender,” Marcinkowski said. “It was a pretty bad giveaway. I was just trying to do whatever I can to redeem myself and get the win.”

The MLS second unit played with a higher level of intensity than the opening group, with FC Dallas’ Brandon Servania taking charge from his midfield position.

“I think it might have been a little less energy in the first half, but the whole goal was to bring the energy up and create a lot of chances, which I think we did,” Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson said. “We came back and fought and got the other goal.”

MLS and Chivas traded goals in the opening three minutes of the contest, with Irving Marquez netting the opener for the Mexican U-20 side off a throw-in and Omir Fernandez, who plays for the New York Red Bulls, striking the back of the net off the remnants of a free kick.

After Okello’s equalizer, Chivas goalkeeper Jose Rangel was the first player to step to the spot. It was a bizarre situation and the decision became even stranger when he soared his shot over the bar.

“I was just thinking to save the first one to get some type of momentum going,” Marcinkowski said. “It honestly didn’t matter who it was. Once the first one went over, I was feeling pretty good and confident for the next two.”

Marcinkowski made two saves to set up Colorado’s Cole Bassett for the winning penalty in the third round.

“On my PK, I stepped up confident and I knew where I wanted to go and I didn’t care if he got a touch,” Bassett said. “I hit it hard enough so he wouldn’t be able to save it.”

The victory was extra special for the MLS team because it was the first one for the homegrowns since the game was created for the 2014 All-Star Game.

“Really happy for the team,” Marcinkowski said. “I think this is the first time the homegrown team has won against any opponent.”

