MLS extends training moratorium through April 24

LAFC's Carlos Vela celebrates his goal with Latif Blessing (7), Mark-Anthony Kaye (14) and teammates on March 1. LAFC and the rest of MLS continues its stop in play and training during the coronavirus pandemic (Harry How/Getty Images)

Major League Soccer extended its training moratorium for an additional week through Friday, April 24. During this time, players are restricted from using club training facilities unless they require medical treatment or rehabilitation that can’t be performed safely from home.

During this time, players are also expected to remain within their team’s market. Some players have been granted individual requests to travel via car, but the trips are at the discretion of the league.

The MLS season is currently slated to resume on May 10, with an eight-week suspension announced two weeks ago to comply with CDC guidelines that called for the cancellation or postponement of all gatherings of more than 50 people. That number has since been reduced to 10 people, with The 39 states issuing stay-at-home orders across the U.S.

Last week, MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league still hopes to play every game of the season, with the expectation of pushing back the MLS Cup into late December.

“Once we are comfortable that we can get our players with three to four weeks of training, and that we have the guidance that we can get crowds back into our stadiums, then we will then begin the relaunch of our season,” Garber said. “Our intent is to play as many games as we possibly can.”

The league continues to coordinate its decisions with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

