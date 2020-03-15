MLS commissioner Don Garber urges fans to ‘take every necessary precaution’ in letter

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber urged fans to take every necessary precaution as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

MLS commissioner Don Garber released a letter Sunday urging fans to practice patience and caution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner encouraged fans to continue their support of the league throughout its 30-day hiatus.

“During this rapidly changing time, we will take every necessary precaution, and I ask you to do the same,” Garber said. “This moment in our history transcends sport. It is a time for all of us to come together and take care of each other. Your support has always meant everything to us, but never more so than now.”

Garber said the league is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Public Health Agency of Canada, along with local public health authorities, to create a plan for the coming weeks. Every game set to take place during the suspension period is expected to be rescheduled, and Garber said all previously purchased tickets for those games will be honored on the new dates.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a similar letter to fans last week, promising the NBA would eventually resume play. The league was the first to shut down after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. To date, three NBA players have tested positive.

Garber’s letter came three days after MLS shut down play to help slow the spread of coronavirus. MLS issued a 30-day suspension of all games on Thursday, a massive step for a league that still heavily depends on game-day revenue to support clubs. The league went on to suspend all training through the weekend to protect the health of players and staff.

Read Garber’s full letter:

Comments

comments