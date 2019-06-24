Josef Martinez, Diego Rossi among those added to full 2019 MLS All-Star Game roster

We already knew Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Vela would be a part of the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.

Now, we know the rest of the roster.

The 26-member 2019 MLS All-Star Game roster features a mixture of big names and young talent.

Orlando City coach James O’Connor made 13 selections for the contest and will be the coach for the MLS side. O’Connor’s selections included Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, LAFC forward Diego Rossi and Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made two selections for the roster, adding FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Rimando owns nearly every league goalkeeping record and will retire at the end of the season.

Ibrahimović, Rooney and Vela and Orlando City midfielder Nani were four of the 11 selections voted on by MLS fans.

The roster features 14 players returning as all-stars, while 12 others will be making their debuts.

Atlanta United leads all MLS clubs with five selections. LAFC is second with four selections.

The MLS All-Stars will face La Liga team Atlético Madrid on July 31 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The club has won 30 trophies across all competitions and finished second in La Liga in the 2018-19 season.

2019 MLS All-Star Game Roster

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United FC), Leandro González Pírez (Atlanta United), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Mark Anthony Kaye (LAFC), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez (Atlanta United), Maxi Moralez (NYCFC), Nani (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) Diego Rossi (LAFC),

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club)

