MLS All-Stars fall to Juventus on penalty kicks in front of record crowd

Juventus players celebrate after defeating the MLS during the 2018 MLS All Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA — The largest announced crowd in MLS All-Star Game history got its money’s worth.

An audience of 72,317 came to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the best in MLS take on Italian Serie A juggernaut Juventus and, for the second season in a row, 90 minutes weren’t enough to decide the match.

The All-Stars and Juventus played to a 1-1 draw and Juventus won the match 5-3 on penalty kicks. The two sides matched each other shot for shot until New York Red Bulls Star Bradley Wright-Phillips dinged his attempt off the post.

Juventus full back Mattia De Sciglio converted his try to seal the match.

The new attendance record eclipsed the old one of 70,728, which was set during the 2010 game played in Houston.

Juventus opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Midfielder Matheus Pereira sent in a cross for forward Andrew Favilli, who beat Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan with a header into the lower left corner.

The Italian giants’ lead didn’t hold up for long.

Five minutes later, Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez did what he does best in his home stadium. After initial shot from LAFC midfielder Carlos Vela was saved, there was a scramble in front of the Juventus goal. Martinez took advantage and pounced, squeezing in a header from close range and tying the match at a goal apiece.

The level score held through the rest of an electric first half. The two teams combined for 12 shots, seven of which were on target and nearly split possession down the middle (50.8 percent for the MLS All-Stars).

That excitement didn’t carry into the early part of the second half. Both teams had chances, but the action slowed down considerably before the 80th minute of the match.

Things picked up after Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen survived a one-on-one and saved a shot with his foot in the 80th minute, but neither side could take advantage of increased momentum and find a match-winner.

