MLS, adidas unveil jersey and match ball for All-Star Game

Major League Soccer and adidas have released the jersey league players will be wearing during the MLS All-Star Game on July 31 — and it’s inspired by Orlando.

The base of the jersey is regal purple, just like Orlando City’s, and it features an all-over engineered stars and maple leaves graphic.

The jersey concept was released by the league on Monday.

The back neck has “407” on it, the area code of Orlando. The jock tag is inspired by Cape Canaveral and the aerospace industry around Central Florida.

The official match ball was also released on Monday. It has a white and purple colorway with a metallic gold accent and logo.

MLS All-Stars will be facing La Liga team Atlético Madrid. Atlético’s last title came during the 2013-14 season.

Last week, MLS announced that Prince Royce and Grammy-nominated producer and DJ A-Trak will perform a free concert on July 27.

