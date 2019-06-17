Connect with us

News

MLS, adidas unveil jersey and match ball for All-Star Game

Major League Soccer and adidas have released the jersey league players will be wearing during the MLS All-Star Game on July 31 — and it’s inspired by Orlando.

Major League Soccer and adidas have released the jersey league players will be wearing during the MLS All-Star Game on July 31 — and it’s inspired by Orlando.

The base of the jersey is regal purple, just like Orlando City’s, and it features an all-over engineered stars and maple leaves graphic. 

The jersey concept was released by the league on Monday.

The back neck has “407” on it, the area code of Orlando. The jock tag is inspired by Cape Canaveral and the aerospace industry around Central Florida.

MLS unveiled the official all-star game ball inspired by Orlando City’s colors. The game will be played at Orlando City Stadium on July 31. (Courtesy of MLS)

The official match ball was also released on Monday. It has a white and purple colorway with a metallic gold accent and logo. 

MLS All-Stars will be facing La Liga team Atlético Madrid. Atlético’s last title came during the 2013-14 season.

Last week, MLS announced that Prince Royce and Grammy-nominated producer and DJ A-Trak will perform a free concert on July 27.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

Orlando City Schedule

Full Schedule


Get Lions Tickets

Don't miss a match this season. Click here to get your Orlando City SC tickets.

Newsletter

Orlando City Gear

Support Pro Soccer USA by getting your team gear here
Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

More in News