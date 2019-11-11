MLS, Adidas reveal official match ball for 2020, league’s 25th season

Pity Martinez balances the 2020 MLS match ball on his head. (Photo courtesy of Major League Soccer)

Major League Soccer and Adidas revealed the official match ball for the 2020 season shortly after the Seattle Sounders won the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday night.

The 2020 MLS NATIVO XXV ball celebrates the league’s 25th season. By incorporating blue and green accents, it pulls inspiration from MLS’ first-ever match ball in 1996, according to the league.

The ball, which will go on sale online and in stores on Jan. 2, is the first of “a series of initiatives” planned to celebrate MLS’ 25th anniversary.

Adidas says the ball has its most sustainable design to date. It is made of 100% water-based materials.

In addition, the “Hi-White” material used is supposed to allow players to see the ball better on the pitch.

(Photo courtesy of Major League Soccer)

