Minnesota United linked to Boca Juniors’ Emanuel Reynoso

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC is negotiating with Argentinian first-division club Boca Juniors over the transfer of attacking midfielder Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso, according to multiple reports.

The club’s sporting director, Mark Watson, is currently in South America to try and complete the move.

Argentinian television station TyC Sports linked the Loons to Reynoso earlier Wednesday, with ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle later confirming TyC Sports’ report.

A team spokesman declined to outright confirm to Pro Soccer USA that Reynoso is a transfer target for Minnesota, but went on-record that the 24-year-old Reynoso is of the pedigree and age as a player that the Loons are looking to add to their roster. This follows coach Adrian Heath’s statement during MLS Media Day that the Loons were hoping to sign a Designated Player to fill an attacking role.

Reynoso has made 14 league appearances for Boca Juniors this season, recording three assists in Los Xeneizes last five games. Since joining Boca, Reynoso has played 3,107 minutes across 56 appearances while tallying four goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The left-footed attacker previously commanded a $1.37 million transfer fee when sold by his hometown club Talleres de Córdoba to Boca Juniors in January 2018. Reynoso had two goals and three assists in 43 appearances with Talleres.

The Argentinian has played a majority of his minutes with Boca on the left wing, but has also been used centrally.

Since joining MLS in 2017, the Loons have started a revolving cast of players that included Mohammed Saeid, Bashkim Kadrii, Ismaila Jome, Sam Nicholson, Alexi Gómez, Rasmus Schüller, Romario Ibarra, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino and Robin Lod at left wing, with none having staked a claim on the position for any extended period of time. If he’s signed, Reynoso could change that.

