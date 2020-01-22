Minnesota United FC makes goalkeeper Fred Emmings its first Homegrown

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Entering its fourth season in Major League Soccer play, Minnesota United FC have finally signed its first Homegrown player.

While fans in Minnesota are waiting on news of international signings, the Loons did make the signing of 15-year-old goalkeeper Fred Emmings official on Wednesday.

Emmings lives in St. Paul and he joins a Minnesota goalkeeping core that features the recently-acquired Tyler Miller, waiver draft selection Greg Ranjitsingh, 2019 SuperDraft pick Dayne St. Clair.

“I’m sure Fred is excited. It’s a great milestone for the kid, he’ll always be known as Minnesota United’s first Homegrown Player, which is quite nice,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said. “If you see Fred, he’s a huge kid, our goalkeeper coach thinks he’s got a huge upside. He’s trained with the first team and he’s done terrific when you consider he’s 15 going on 16.

“He knows this is just the beginning for him. He’s got a long, long way to go. In goalkeeping terms, he’s a baby, but god willing he stays injury free. We feel he’s got a really bright future, but that’s what it is, a future. He’s got a lot to learn but he’s got a lot of natural tools to become a top-class goalkeeper.”

The 6-foot-5 Emmings — currently participating in preseason training with the first team — is a product of MNUFC’s academy, having played for the Loons’ U-15 youth team last season.

“It’s every kid’s dream to sign a professional contract, especially at this young of an age,” Emmings said. “I’m really fortunate and thankful for everyone who’s helped me – my friends and family. I’m really looking forward to putting in the work and trying to get on the field as soon as I can.”

Emmings has yet to play internationally at the youth level, but took part in U.S. U-15 training camp in January of 2018, and trained with the Luxembourg U-16’s last year. He has dual citizenship with Luxembourg and the U.S.

