Club América coach Miguel Herrera accused police officers of assaulting his players at halftime of his team's 3-1 loss to Toronto FC. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Club América coach Miguel Herrera said two of his players were assaulted by police officers during halftime of Toronto FC’s 3-1 win over the Mexican club at BMO Field on Tuesday.

After a heated first half of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, tensions boiled over in the tunnel as players made their way back to the locker rooms.

According to Herrera, who spoke through a translator, police officers struck goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín, defender Bruno Valdéz and fitness coach Giber Becerra. Toronto coach Greg Vanney strongly disagreed with that version of events.

“Multiple players were involved in a brawl and the police hit them,” Herrera said. “In my opinion, if police [are] going to be present in the tunnel it should be to separate players, not to hit players.

LISTEN: Miguel Herrera accuses police officers of assaulting players

“I will tell my president what happened. There was a CONCACAF staff member present at that point. He told me he had seen what happened, so I hope they put it in their report. Once again, police should be there to separate players, not to be aggressive and hit players present in the tunnel.”

When asked to clarify if he was accusing police officers of assault, Herrera replied: “Yes, that’s correct. The police present assaulted not one but three of my [personnel].”

El atacante del Toronto FC, Jozy Altidore, anota ante el América de México en la primera mitad del juego de ida por las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones de CONCACAF el martes 3 de abril de 2018 en Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vanney initially declined to get into the details of the incident beyond rejecting Herrera’s account.

“I was front and center, and I saw everything,” Vanney said. “I’m not really going to digress into he said, she said. All of that, I think, will play itself out here in the next couple of days.

“I would disagree with [Herrera] — strongly. Just in defense of the Toronto Police I’m going to disagree with him strongly, because that’s not what happened. But the rest of it and how it started and all that kind of stuff, and what happened, will, I think, play itself out. I’m not going to get into that. We’ve seen that before and I’m not going to get into that.”

When asked if América instigated the incident, Vanney answered in the affirmative and said the problems started when a visiting coach confronted Sebastian Giovinco, who had won and scored a contentious penalty in the match.

“One of their coaches took exception to, I think, the [penalty kick] — was having a go at Sebastian, and Sebastian kept walking,” Vanney continued. “And Johnny [Osorio] stepped in between the assistant coach and Sebastian.

LISTEN: Greg Vanney denies police officers assaulted Club América players

“I told the coach and the head coach that his coach shouldn’t be talking to our players — he needs to keep moving. And the next thing was an elbow from said coach — [the] assistant coach who was talking — into Johnny’s nose. And if you want to see Johnny’s nose, you can take a picture of it if you want. And then it escalated from there.”

Herrera also used his postgame press conference to take issue with the quality of the referees.

“They influenced the game from the beginning,” Herrera said. “When they came into our locker room to check the players, they said they had to change the color of their underpants because it was black.

“I had a feeling from the start that [the game] was conditioned by the refereeing, which in my opinion was not at the level [required] of this semifinal.”

Comments

comments