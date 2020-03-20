Major League Soccer extends training moratorium through March 27

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Sacramento and St. Louis have been invited to submit formal bids for franchises as MLS' Board of Governors formally unveiled plans Thursday to expand to 30 teams. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Major League Soccer extended its league-wide training moratorium through March 27 due to continued concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is expecting players to remain in their respective markets and practice social distancing during this additional week of moratorium.

Major League Soccer Extends Training Moratoriumhttps://t.co/KjET0vZ9ix pic.twitter.com/5G28eWgeOT — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) March 20, 2020

Players will not be allowed to access team training facilities for normal workouts during this time either. Instead, use of these facilities will be reserved for the use of club medical staff for players who need specific physical therapy.

The prolonged training moratorium came after MLS had already delayed the re-start of its season until May 10. The league emphasized its focus on playing a full season despite the suspension, with a goal of playing the MLS Cup in December.

Every game that has been postponed will be rescheduled and played according to MLS. The original suspension was slated to last through April 11.

Other leagues, such as the United Soccer League, have pushed their training suspensions back by a full month, but at this time MLS is continuing to extend it on a weekly basis.

Following the suspension and growing concern due to coronavirus, MLS commissioner Don Garber released a letter Sunday encouraging fans to be patient as the team responds to the pandemic.

“During this rapidly changing time, we will take every necessary precaution, and I ask you to do the same,” Garber stated in his letter. “This moment in our history transcends sport. It is a time for all of us to come together and take care of each other. Your support has always meant everything to us, but never more so than now.”

