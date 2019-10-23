Bob Bradley named 2019 MLS Coach of the Year

Apr 13, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Los Angeles FC head coach Bob Bradley signals from the side of the pitch during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Bob Bradley, a veteran American tactician who helped Los Angeles FC capture this year’s Supporters’ Shield in what was a record-breaking season, was named the 2019 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year on Wednesday morning, the league announced.

This is Bradley’s third time winning the award. He was also the recipient in 1998 when he led the Chicago Fire to win MLS Cup in its inaugural season, and again in 2006 when he rebuilt now-defunct Chivas USA into a playoff team.

Bradley, whose career stops also include the New York Metrostars, U.S. men’s national team, Egypt men’s national team, Stabaek, Le Havre, and Swansea City, is LAFC’s first head coach.

In its second year in MLS and under Bradley’s care, the club set MLS’ single-season points record (72) and tied the single-season goals record (85).

Bradley and his staff have built an MLS Cup contender this season, though their next task is facing their crosstown rivals LA Galaxy Thursday night at Banc of California Stadium, which will be a Western Conference semifinals edition of El Trafico.

LAFC (21-4-9) have had the personnel to execute Bradley’s tactics on the pitch all season.

Role players like Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jordan Harvey, and Latif Blessing have been consistent contributors all year, while the club has also profited greatly from stars like league-leading scorer Carlos Vela – who broke the single-season scoring record (34 goals) – plus Diego Rossi, Eduard Atuesta, and Lee Nguyen.

MLS technical staff, select media, and players voted for the Coach of the Year Award.

Bradley dominated in every category: He earned 39.80 percent of the vote from technical staffs, 53.79 percent from players, and 50.58 percent from media.

Overall, Bradley carried 48.06 percent of the final vote total. New York City FC’s Dome Torrent was second – but with 15.89 percent of the total vote.

Also receiving votes were Jim Curtin of the Philadelphia Union (13.11 percent), Adrian Heath of Minnesota United (6.83 percent), Matias Almeyda of the San Jose Earthquakes (6.70 percent), and Bruce Arena of the New England Revolution (5.07 percent).

Bradley is now tied with Arena for most Coach of the Year wins.

