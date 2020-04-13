Life without soccer: USWNT star Alex Morgan shares workout routine during ninth month of pregnancy

Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan, right, and husband, L.A. Galaxy player Servando Carrasco, announced her pregnancy on social media. The girl is due in April.

USWNT and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is expecting her first child this month, but the impending delivery isn’t keeping the striker from getting in a tough workout.

Morgan posted a video to Instagram of herself working with kettlebells and TRX bands in her garage at her home in Orlando. She included the post in her #StayHomeStayMotivated campaign, which encourages professional and recreational athletes alike to share the creative ways they are staying fit while social distancing.

The USWNT star and her husband, former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, announced the pregnancy in October.

Throwback: Six clubs make MLS debut

Although the first MLS game took place a week earlier, six of the MLS inaugural teams made their debuts on April 13. Pro Soccer USA writer Julian Cardillo took a look back at the historic day for the New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew, Los Angeles Galaxy, Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City.

USWNT stars stay connected through Instagram live streams

Stars of the U.S. women’s national team have found a variety of ways to remain connected with fans and viewers over the past week, hosting Instagram Live sessions to answer questions from fans.

The U.S. and Brazilian women’s national teams were slated to face off in Salt Lake City last week, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all friendlies for both teams. In the absence of an actual match, the teams hosted a series of Q&A sessions live on Instagram between stars of the Brazilian and American sides.

Former Portland Thorns teammates Lindsey Horan and Caitlin Foord hosted the first live session interview, sharing their favorite memories of playing with and against one another. The pair also shared their hope that the game will be rescheduled for a slightly less elevated location so they wouldn’t spend the match “huffing and puffing” in Salt Lake City.

Plenty of Thorns and USWNT teammates crashed the comments section of the video, including Megan Rapinoe and Emily Sonnett. Perhaps most important, the Instagram Live session included a cameo from Horan’s new dog, a French bulldog puppy named Ferguson.

Australian star striker Sam Kerr and U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher also hosted their own Instagram Live session, recalling their times playing together for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

Rapinoe also continued her weekly Saturday night Instagram Live session with her girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird. This week, U.S. women’s national team and Orlando Pride stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger joined the session. After several minutes of technical difficulties, the two couples shared what they’ve argued about the most in quarantine and their favorite moments from Harris’ and Krieger’s wedding in December.

Rapinoe and Bird also used the Instagram Live session to promote their partnership with Hunger Not Impossible, an organization that uses social media to connect kids with fresh food.

We are so grateful to have @mPinoe and @S10Bird leading the charge to feed kids in families in need, while supporting restaurants, via our text-based #HungerNotImpossible technology. DONATE A MEAL TODAY: https://t.co/Ywavl5hfTA pic.twitter.com/7xObP1GCps — Not Impossible (@NotImpossible) April 8, 2020

Brazilian star Kaká expecting his third child

Former Brazil star Kaká announced he and his wife — model Carolina Dias Leite — are expecting their first child together. The couple was married in November after a three-year engagement. Kaká already has two children from a previous marriage to Carolina Celico,

The star announced the pregnancy on social media on Easter Sunday, quoting Bible verse Psalms 127:3.

