LA Galaxy star Chicharito to be featured in MLS FIFA20 tournament

Chicharito has yet to make his mark in the rivalry between his Los Angeles Galaxy team and LAFC, but the star will get his first shot at a virtual El Tráfico match this weekend.
The star will represent the Galaxy in the eMLS Tournament Special, an online PlayStation FIFA20 tournament designed to entertain fans during the suspension of the MLS season.
Chicharito will face off against LAFC striker Adama Diomande Sunday, with the teams’ two professional eMLS competitors — Martin ‘RemiMartinn’ Oregel and Giuseppe ‘GODFATHER’ Guastella — playing afterward. The striker is one of many MLS players participating in the tournament, joining Nani, Tyler Miller and Paul Arriola.
The tournament be broadcast starting Sunday on FS1, with commentary provided by Fox Sports anchors Stu Holden, Rachel Bonnetta, Rodolfo Landeros and Mike LaBelle.
Matches will feature two legs — MLS players will face off in the first and then the professional competitors will take over for the second. The team with the highest aggregate score between the two legs will move on to the next round. All competition will take place remotely, with competitors playing from their respective homes.
Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament — the Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City, D.C. United, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC, Atlanta United and Orlando City SC.
The first rounds will pit rivals against each other, including Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, Houston vs. Dallas and New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC.
The tournament will air on five consecutive Sundays, with a final championship match on May 17. After each episode airs, MLS Works and Fox Sports will make a donation on behalf of the winning club to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
“The eMLS Tournament Special represents the spirit of MLS Unites by entertaining fans and giving back to our communities,” said Camilo Durana, MLS senior vice president of properties and events. “We’re thrilled many of the league’s top players are joining our eMLS participants to compete and also provide benefit for those on the front lines. We are also thankful to Fox Sports and all of our partners for their collaboration on the innovative series that will be both fun to watch and make a difference.”
Here is a look at the full schedule for the tournament:
|Date
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Broadcast
|Sunday,
April 19
7 pm ET
|Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati
Leg One (MLS): Francisco Calvo vs Kendall Waston
Leg Two (eMLS): Enrique ‘BITW7’ Espinoza vs Gordon ‘FIDDLE’ Thornsberry
|LAFC vs LA Galaxy
Leg One (MLS): Adama Diomande vs Javier Hernandez
Leg Two (eMLS):
|Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2
|FS1,
Fox Deportes
|Sunday,
April 26
7 pm ET
|Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City
Leg One (MLS): Tyler Miller vs Wan Kuzain
Leg Two (eMLS): Jay Adams vs Alexander ‘ALEKZANDUR’ Betancourt
|D.C. United vs New England Revolution
Leg One (MLS): Paul Arriola vs Diego Fagundez
Leg Two (eMLS):
|Winner Match 1
Vs Winner Match 2
|FS1,
Fox Deportes
|Sunday,
May 3
7 pm ET
|New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC
Leg One (MLS): Aaron Long vs Sean Johnson
Leg Two (eMLS): George Adamou vs Chris ‘Didychrislito’ Holly
|FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo
Leg One (MLS): Fafa Picault vs Memo Rodriguez
Leg Two (eMLS):
|Winner Match 1
Vs Winner Match 2
|FS1,
Fox Deportes
|Sunday,
May 10
7 pm ET
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
Leg One (MLS): Erik Godoy vs Marky Delgado
Leg Two (eMLS): Alex ‘exraa’ Gonzalez-Aldana vs Phil ‘PhilB94’ Balke
|Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC
Leg One: Franco Escobar vs Nani
Leg Two: Paulo Neto vs Abe ‘FIFA Abe’ Valbuena
|Winner Match 1
Vs Winner Match 2
|FS1,
Fox Deportes
|Sunday,
May 17
7 pm ET
|Tournament 1 Winner
VS
Tournament 2 Winner
|Tournament 3 Winner
VS
Tournament 4 Winner
|Winner Match 1
Vs Winner Match 2
|FS1,
Fox Deportes