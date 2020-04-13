LA Galaxy star Chicharito to be featured in MLS FIFA20 tournament

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" HernÃ(degrees)ndez walks to the practice field in Carson, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Chicharito has yet to make his mark in the rivalry between his Los Angeles Galaxy team and LAFC, but the star will get his first shot at a virtual El Tráfico match this weekend.

The star will represent the Galaxy in the eMLS Tournament Special, an online PlayStation FIFA20 tournament designed to entertain fans during the suspension of the MLS season.

Chicharito will face off against LAFC striker Adama Diomande Sunday, with the teams’ two professional eMLS competitors — Martin ‘RemiMartinn’ Oregel and Giuseppe ‘GODFATHER’ Guastella — playing afterward. The striker is one of many MLS players participating in the tournament, joining Nani, Tyler Miller and Paul Arriola.

The tournament be broadcast starting Sunday on FS1, with commentary provided by Fox Sports anchors Stu Holden, Rachel Bonnetta, Rodolfo Landeros and Mike LaBelle.

Matches will feature two legs — MLS players will face off in the first and then the professional competitors will take over for the second. The team with the highest aggregate score between the two legs will move on to the next round. All competition will take place remotely, with competitors playing from their respective homes.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament — the Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City, D.C. United, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC, Atlanta United and Orlando City SC.

The first rounds will pit rivals against each other, including Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, Houston vs. Dallas and New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC.

The tournament will air on five consecutive Sundays, with a final championship match on May 17. After each episode airs, MLS Works and Fox Sports will make a donation on behalf of the winning club to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“The eMLS Tournament Special represents the spirit of MLS Unites by entertaining fans and giving back to our communities,” said Camilo Durana, MLS senior vice president of properties and events. “We’re thrilled many of the league’s top players are joining our eMLS participants to compete and also provide benefit for those on the front lines. We are also thankful to Fox Sports and all of our partners for their collaboration on the innovative series that will be both fun to watch and make a difference.”

Here is a look at the full schedule for the tournament:

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Broadcast Sunday,

April 19

7 pm ET Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Leg One (MLS): Francisco Calvo vs Kendall Waston Leg Two (eMLS): Enrique ‘BITW7’ Espinoza vs Gordon ‘FIDDLE’ Thornsberry LAFC vs LA Galaxy Leg One (MLS): Adama Diomande vs Javier Hernandez Leg Two (eMLS):

Martin ‘RemiMartinn’ Oregel vs Giuseppe ‘GODFATHER’ Guastella Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2 FS1,

Fox Deportes Sunday,

April 26

7 pm ET Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Leg One (MLS): Tyler Miller vs Wan Kuzain Leg Two (eMLS): Jay Adams vs Alexander ‘ALEKZANDUR’ Betancourt D.C. United vs New England Revolution Leg One (MLS): Paul Arriola vs Diego Fagundez Leg Two (eMLS):

Mohamed ‘KingCJ0’ Diop vs John ‘JKO’ Oliveira Winner Match 1

Vs Winner Match 2 FS1,

Fox Deportes Sunday,

May 3

7 pm ET New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC Leg One (MLS): Aaron Long vs Sean Johnson Leg Two (eMLS): George Adamou vs Chris ‘Didychrislito’ Holly FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Leg One (MLS): Fafa Picault vs Memo Rodriguez Leg Two (eMLS):

Ihab ‘i9ibbs’ Abualneel vs Guillermo ‘Kid M3mito’ Trevino Winner Match 1

Vs Winner Match 2 FS1,

Fox Deportes Sunday,

May 10

7 pm ET Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Leg One (MLS): Erik Godoy vs Marky Delgado Leg Two (eMLS): Alex ‘exraa’ Gonzalez-Aldana vs Phil ‘PhilB94’ Balke Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC Leg One: Franco Escobar vs Nani Leg Two: Paulo Neto vs Abe ‘FIFA Abe’ Valbuena Winner Match 1

Vs Winner Match 2 FS1,

Fox Deportes Sunday,

May 17

7 pm ET Tournament 1 Winner

VS

Tournament 2 Winner Tournament 3 Winner

VS

Tournament 4 Winner Winner Match 1

Vs Winner Match 2 FS1,

Fox Deportes

