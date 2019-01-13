Flamengo wins 2019 Florida Cup at Orlando City Stadium

Flamengo's Fernando Uribe was named the Florida Cup MVP. (Courtesy of Twitter.com/Florida_Cup)

A new champion was crowned Saturday during the final day of the 2019 Florida Cup at Orlando City Stadium.

Brazilian club Flamengo, who played up a man for most of the game, won the fifth edition of the tournament after defeating German club Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt were reduced to 10 players in the 25th minute when captain David Abraham was issued a straight red card for a hands-to-the-face challenge on Robert Piris Da Motta.

With Frankfurt playing down a man, Flamengo capitalized. Jean Lucas gave the Brazilian side a 1-0 lead by tucking the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 40th minute.

The Florida Cup final doubleheader drew an announced crowd of 14,500.

Flamengo came close to doubling the lead in the 80th minute when a through-ball from Diego Ribas found Willian Arao, who struck the ball over the crossbar.

In the 87th minute, a ball from Vitinho found Everton Ribeiro, but his shot from close was saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Jan Zimmermann.

It was Flamengo’s first time winning the Florida Cup and the third Brazilian club to clinch the tournament title after Atlético Mineiro won it in 2016 and Sao Paulo in 2017.

Flamengo entered the match with two points on the standings, needing a victory to leapfrog them over Frankfurt with five points.

Flamengo’s Fernando Uribe was named the Florida Cup MVP.

Ajax closes with win

Playing on the last day of the 2019 Florida Cup, Ajax Amsterdam closed its two-week winter break with a win.

Two goals in the final stages of game from Kasper Dolberg and David Neres helped Ajax earn a 4-2 victory over Brazilian club Sao Paulo Saturday afternoon at Orlando City Stadium.

“We came here to train and keep working toward our goals this season,” said Ajax Argentine Nicolás Tagliafico after the game. “Obviously, when it comes to the Champions League, we have to do everything we can to advance. We have a tough task against the three-time defending champions; it’s not going to be easy.”

With the match tied 2-2 entering the final 10 minutes, Dolberg delivered the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute before former Sao Paulo player Neres added the finishing goal to cap the scoring for the Amsterdam side.

In the third minute, Everton Silva almost put São Paulo ahead after winning a ball in the final third and making a run at goal before shooting the ball high over the crossbar.

Sao Paulo took the 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Pablo Teixeira lobbed the ball over Matthijs de Ligt, finding an unmarked Hernanes, who finished the play by hitting the volley past Ajax goalkeeper André Onana.

In the 41st minute, Lasse Schone’s free-kick from about 20 yards outside the box almost found the equalizer, but it was saved by goalkeeper Jean.

Ajax found the 1-1 equalizer in the 57th minute when a curving cross from Hakim Ziyech found Rasmus Kristensen, who then placed the ball in the path of Donny van de Beek who slotted the ball past Thiago.

In the 65th minute, Sao Paulo re-took the lead when Léo passed the ball to an unmarked Brenner, who stuck toward the bottom-left corner to give the Brazilians the 2-1 advantage.

In the 72nd minute, Ajax was awarded a penalty and Dusan Tadic converted the spot kick to deliver the 2-2 equalizing goal.

Ajax finished their run at the Florida Cup with four points while Sao Paulo ended a disappointing appearance without any points.

