Inter Miami: David Beckham’s MLS team unveils name, crest

Miami’s MLS expansion team finally has a name and crest.

Club Internacional de Futbol Miami – Inter Miami, for short – introduced itself to the world in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Inter Miami’s crest was leaked a few weeks ago, though no official sources had yet confirmed the club’s name or whether the design was authentic.

In a prepared statement also released Wednesday, club co-owners Marcelo Claure, Jorge Mas and David Beckham expressed pride and enthusiasm about the club’s future.

“We are extremely excited to offer the team’s identity to Miami and the world,” Claure said. “This team will thrive on the principles of solidarity, passion, innovation, tenacity and inclusivity and embodies all of them in every aspect of our daily work – on and off the field.”

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honor to announce the new name and crest to our fans,” added Beckham, who is also President of Football Operations. “We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.”

Inter Miami’s name gives a special nod to Inter Milan, one of the most successful clubs in the Italian Serie A.

The club’s crest is just as unorthodox, by Major League Soccer standards anyway, as its name. It features a circular sphere with two herons, which are said to signify freedom, power and patience. The word “Miami” is outlined in pink, as is the crest’s outline.

Inter Miami is slated to begin play in MLS in 2020. Beckham’s group is still working to secure a location for the new club’s stadium.

