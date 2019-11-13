Connect with us

LA Galaxy

Inter Miami to face LA Galaxy in home opener

The match pits the MLS team David Beckham played for against the one that he now co-owns
Club Internacional de Futbol Miami crest

MLS expansion side Inter Miami have announced their inaugural season home opener will be against the LA Galaxy on March 14 at 2:30 pm ET at Fort Lauderdale Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

“Fútbol is not a sport, it’s a lifestyle. What we are bringing to South Florida on March 14 is a club that unites fans and visitors from all over the world together for the love of the game,” said Jurgen Mainka, the chief business officer for Inter Miami CF in a release by the club. “This is a historic day that our community has waited for, and we look forward to experiencing it together.”   

The match, promoted by Inter Miami as a match-up between the team David Beckham played for in MLS and now one where he is a co-owner, will mark Miami’s first opportunity to play an MLS match in their new 19,000-seat stadium, set for completion in March.  

Inter Miami will continue their roster building process ahead of their inaugural season with the 2019 Expansion Draft set for Nov. 19 at 5:30 pm ET.

