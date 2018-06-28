Wayne Rooney reaches deal to join D.C. United

In this file photo taken on March 17, 2018 Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney warms up before the English Premier League match against Stoke City. (Roland Harrison / AFP PHOTO)

Wayne Rooney has reached a deal to join D.C. United, according to the Washington Post.

Rooney, a 32-year-old English soccer star, has reportedly finalized a 2 1/2 year guaranteed contract with United worth about $13 million. The Post reported D.C. also agreed to purchase his rights from Premier League club Everton for an undisclosed transfer fee. The deal is set pending final paperwork from Everton and an official sign off by Major League Soccer.

Rooney is the career scoring leader for Manchester United and the English national team, scoring 393 goals with Manchester and another 119 with his national team.

The Post reported Rooney is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Thursday afternoon and will soon begin training with the club. He cannot play in an MLS match until the league’s summer trade and transfer window opens July 10. D.C. will have 20 MLS matches remaining with Rooney on the roster.

