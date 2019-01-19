D.C. United veteran Bill Hamid believes he’s best goalkeeper, deserves USMNT call-up

D.C. United's Bill Hamid (24) believes he's the best goalkeeper in the United States and looking forward to proving it. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES — D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid didn’t mince words while discussing the goalkeepers currently training with the U.S. men’s national team.

“I believe in my ability,” he said Saturday during MLS media day. “I saw the four they called in. I’m going to just keep it real with you: I feel like I’m better than all four of them.”

Hamid, 28, wasn’t called into January camp in Chula Vista, California, for the USMNT. Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, LAFC’s Tyler Miller and the Columbus Crew’s Zack Steffen were selected by new coach Gregg Berhalter. Hamid was called up as recently as 2018.

“My body of work, whatever, I don’t like talking about myself,” he said, adding he spoke with Berhalter before the start of January camp.

“I got an understanding of why he chose those four for this camp and I understand it. My job is step on the field March 2 against Atlanta (D.C. United’s season-opening opponent) and ball out. The information that Gregg gave me was great. Speaking to him and hearing his side of things — for me, I want to be on the national team.”

Hamid, a D.C. native, said playing for the USMNT means everything to him. He’s back with D.C. United after he was acquired on loan from FC Midtjylland of the Danish Superliga.

“From January 2012 when I had the first camp against Venezuela and got that shut out, it meant everything to me,” Hamid said of playing for the U.S.

He added he understands he’s had an up-and-down national team career.

“This is not something that is given to any player,” he said. “You have to earn it. You have to earn it every week. I’m 28 now and I’ve been playing in MLS since I was 18 years old. It’s been 10 years. It’s been a great 10 years in my life. It’s a lot of growth as a goalkeeper and I’m starting to feel like it’s all coming together. So now, once the games start, I just have to keep grinding away and performing well. I know that I’m going to show this country and show the world that I’m the best goalkeeper in the United States of America, like I once did.”

Comments

comments