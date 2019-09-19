Manchester City star David Silva reportedly to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami FC

David Silva, captain of English Premier League Manchester City Football Club, reportedly is set to join Inter Miami FC. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP/Getty Images)

David Silva, one of the most accomplished midfielder’s in the world, is set to join Inter Miami CF next season, according to The Independent.

Silva plays for Manchester City of the English Premier League and recently signed a one-year deal with the team, which would take him through the end of the 2019-2020 season. He said he was interested in becoming Inter Miami’s marquee signing and previously said he would not play for another Premier League team, according to the report.

Silva, 33, would be the biggest signing for Inter Miami, which begins MLS play in 2020, and David Beckham, who is part-owner of the team.

Silva, who joined Manchester City in 2010, has helped the club win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

He’s also been an integral part with the Spanish National Team. Silva was a member of the 2010 World Cup squad and won the 2012 European Championship with Spain.

If the deal goes through, Silva would miss the beginning portion of the 2020 MLS season as he runs out his contract with Manchester City.

Beckham and Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s other owner, and sporting director Paul McDonough have been constructing the team as it gets ready for its inaugural season.

Miami has signed Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza, Christian Makoun and David Norman Jr.

Silva would be a big boost to Inter Miami and MLS as the league continues to attract European stars.

Comments

comments