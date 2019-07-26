Alex Morgan, Kaká to judge MLS All-Star skills challenge

Alex Morgan will join Kaka, Chad Johnson and others on the judges panel for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

International soccer stars Alex Morgan and Kaká will be on the judges panel for Tuesday’s MLS All-Star skills challenge.

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, is fresh off winning the 2019 World Cup with the United States women’s national team. Kaká returns to Orlando, where he played for Orlando City from 2015-17, to participate in All-Star festivities.

They will be joined by former NFL wide receiver Chad (Ochocinco) Johnson, Fox Sports analyst Alexi Lalas and eMLS champion Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley on the judging panel.

The skills challenge will take place at the Wide World of Sports following the conclusion of the MLS Homegrown Game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Select players from the MLS All-Stars, Orlando City and Atletico Madrid will compete in three different skill disciplines: shooting, touch and volley and passing.

D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney, Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela and LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Dos Santos will compete for the MLS All-Star team. Orlando City will be represented by Nani, Chris Mueller and Sebastian Mendez. Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix will participate on behalf of Atletico Madrid.

The panel will judge which team receives an extra 20 points for style in the touch and volley competition. Fans can vote online through interactive live streams, with Doolsta representing the Twitch vote and Lalas representing the Twitter vote.

During the touch and volley competition, players will take in crosses from their teammates and attempt to score. A referee will determine the point value of the attempt, with more value awarded to bicycle kicks and one-time volleys. At the end of the third round, the judges will vote on which teams deserves the extra 20 points based on the most style and flair in their attempts.

The event takes place the night before the MLS All-Star team faces off against Atletico Madrid at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.

