2018 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule set

Major League Soccer’s 2018 regular season came to an end Sunday with 11 “Decision Day” matches that decided the Supporters Shield winner and matchups for the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Below is the full schedule so far.
This post will be updated as additional dates and times are confirmed.
Knockout round
(Single-game elimination matches)
Western Conference
Dallas vs. Portland — Wed., 9:30 p.m. ET (UniMas, ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN, TVAS)
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake — Thurs., 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, UniMas, TSN, TVAS)
Eastern Conference
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union — Wed., 7 p.m. ET (FS1, UniMás, TSN, TVAS)
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew SC — Thurs., 8 p.m. ET (FS1, UniMás, TSN, TVAS)
Conference semifinals
(Two-game series, aggregate-goal, home-and-home format. Leg 1 — Nov. 4, Leg 2 — Nov. 11. Kickoff times TBD.)
Western Conference
Sporting Kansas City vs. lowest advancing seed
Seattle Sounders vs. highest advancing seed
Eastern Conference
New York Red Bulls vs. lowest advancing seed
Atlanta United vs. highest advancing seed
Conference championships
((Two-game series, aggregate-goal, home-and-home format. Leg 1 — Nov. 25; Leg 2 — Nov. 29)
TBD
MLS Cup, Dec. 8
(Hosted at the home venue of finalist with best regular-season record)
TBD