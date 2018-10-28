2018 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule set

Oct 28, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Crew SC celebrated a goal by forward Gyasi Zardes. The Crew clinched a playoff berth Sunday with a win against Minnesota United FC at MAPFRE Stadium. (Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

Major League Soccer’s 2018 regular season came to an end Sunday with 11 “Decision Day” matches that decided the Supporters Shield winner and matchups for the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below is the full schedule so far.

This post will be updated as additional dates and times are confirmed.

Knockout round

(Single-game elimination matches)

Western Conference

Dallas vs. Portland — Wed., 9:30 p.m. ET (UniMas, ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN, TVAS)

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake — Thurs., 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, UniMas, TSN, TVAS)

Eastern Conference

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union — Wed., 7 p.m. ET (FS1, UniMás, TSN, TVAS)

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew SC — Thurs., 8 p.m. ET (FS1, UniMás, TSN, TVAS)

Conference semifinals

(Two-game series, aggregate-goal, home-and-home format. Leg 1 — Nov. 4, Leg 2 — Nov. 11. Kickoff times TBD.)

Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City vs. lowest advancing seed

Seattle Sounders vs. highest advancing seed

Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls vs. lowest advancing seed

Atlanta United vs. highest advancing seed

Conference championships

((Two-game series, aggregate-goal, home-and-home format. Leg 1 — Nov. 25; Leg 2 — Nov. 29)

TBD

MLS Cup, Dec. 8

(Hosted at the home venue of finalist with best regular-season record)

TBD

