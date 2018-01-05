Other
Orlando Sentinel announces launch of ProSoccerUSA.com
The Orlando Sentinel is announcing the launch of ProSoccerUSA.com, a new national website devoted to Major League Soccer news, analysis and commentary....
Toronto FC
Toronto FC 2018 outlook: maintaining historic success
Toronto FC will try to improve on a historic 2017, but how do you keep climbing when you’re already at the top?...
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United FC 2018 outlook: championship-caliber attack
After record-setting attendance, a stadium debut, playoffs and winning MLS’ Newcomer of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Goal of the...
Expansion/ 1 hour ago
Detroit among 3 cities in limbo awaiting MLS 2020 expansion decision
We’re into the new year, but there’s no timetable for when Major League Soccer plans to announce the second expansion...
Seattle Sounders FC/ 1 hour ago
Sounders’ Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan called into U.S. Men’s National Team camp
Looks like Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan will get some more buddy time this short off-season as the pair on Monday...
Portland Timbers/ 2 hours ago
New coach Giovanni Savarese lays out his vision for Portland Timbers
Over the last five years, Giovanni Savarese helped to build a winning club from the ground up as he led the...
LA Galaxy/ 2 hours ago
Galaxy have signed midfielder Perry Kitchen
CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Perry Kitchen. The five-time MLS champions announced the deal Tuesday after trading...
LA Galaxy/ 2 hours ago
LA Galaxy reach deal with new goalkeeper David Bingham
The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper David Bingham. The Galaxy announced a new deal with their recent acquisition Wednesday. Bingham...
Los Angeles FC/ 12 hours ago
Los Angeles FC 2018 outlook: lone expansion franchise
In the past, expansion teams entered Major League Soccer in pairs. This year, Los Angeles FC will join all alone and...
Minnesota United FC/ 13 hours ago
Minnesota United FC 2018 outlook: improvement needed
Minnesota United FC’s first Major League Soccer had plenty of highlights and challenges. The Loons will be looking for stability in...
Orlando City SC/ 1 day ago
Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer withdraws from U.S. camp due to injury
Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer was forced to withdraw from U.S. men’s national team camp in California due to a right...
Columbus Crew SC/ 2 days ago
Columbus Crew SC 2018 outlook: farewell tour?
Last year had all the makings of a fairytale for the Columbus Crew. All over the country soccer fans and players...
New York City FC/ 2 days ago
New York City FC 2018 outlook: younger, better
New York City FC continued it upward trend in 2017 and hopes to stay on that trajectory moving forward. Head coach:...
D.C. United/ 2 days ago
D.C. United 2018 outlook: a fresh start
D.C. United will look to shake off last year’s dreary results with a roster revamp and the long-awaited opening of Audi...
Vancouver Whitecaps FC/ 2 days ago
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2018 outlook: continue building
The Vancouver Whitecaps thought they found the right formula in 2017 but fell short of their MLS Cup aspirations. This year,...
Seattle Sounders FC/ 2 days ago
Seattle Sounders FC 2018 outlook: quest to reclaim the title
The Seattle Sounders handed their title of MLS Cup champions over to Toronto FC in December and are determined to get...
Orlando City SC/ 2 days ago
Orlando City SC 2018 outlook: post-Kaká era begins
Orlando City is now firmly in phase 2 of its Major League Soccer existence. The Lions enter their fourth season on...
New York Red Bulls/ 2 days ago
New York Red Bulls 2018 outlook: new captain, again
The New York Red Bulls will need a new captain, again. After trading Dax McCarty to Chicago last season, assist-master Sacha...
Portland Timbers/ 2 days ago
Portland Timbers 2018 outlook: under new leadership
The Portland Timbers will be under new leadership in 2018, but the Western Conference leaders still have Major League Soccer’s reigning...
Houston Dynamo/ 2 days ago
Houston Dynamo 2018 outlook: maintining continuity
The Houston Dynamo went from playoff outsider to Western Conference finalists in one season. If they can ride that momentum into...
Sporting Kansas City/ 2 days ago
Sporting Kansas City 2018 outlook: Ready to spend
Sporting Kansas City unloaded some high-priced players last year and received bundles of allocation money it can use to fill those...
Orlando City SC/ 2 days ago
Orlando City partners with Montverde to revamp its academy
Orlando City is revamping its youth academy system, partnering with the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy to develop young talent that...
Chicago Fire/ 2 days ago
Chicago Fire 2018 outlook: build on progress
The Chicago Fire staged an impressive 2017 turnaround after finishing dead last the year before. Can the Fire take it one...
Atlanta United FC/ 4 days ago
High-tech Atlanta stadium a hit with fans after early woes
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about to be on perhaps its largest national stage — Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game —...
Orlando City SC/ 5 days ago
Star striker Dom Dwyer signs new contract with Orlando City
Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer signed a new three-year contract Wednesday, eliminating any uncertainty about his future with the club....
LA Galaxy/ 5 days ago
LAFC, Galaxy to get national TV exposure this season
Expansion franchise LAFC will be on national TV an MLS-high 16 times this season, including the first four games in franchise...
Orlando City SC/ 5 days ago
Orlando City reportedly signs Paraguayan attacking midfielder Josué Colmán
Orlando City continues to add talent to its roster, reportedly reaching an agreement with 19-year-old Paraguayan attacking midfielder Josué Colmán. Colmán...
Orlando City SC/ 1 week ago
Orlando City 2018 schedule features marquee home games, tough summer stretch
Orlando City’s 2018 schedule has fewer grueling stretches that frustrated coach Jason Kreis in 2017, but a key slate from early...
New York Red Bulls/ 1 week ago
Orlando City GM Niki Budalic talks Sacha Kljestan trade, additional roster moves
Two more pieces of the 2018 roster fell into place for Orlando City this week, and more are likely to follow....
Orlando City SC/ 1 week ago
Orlando City acquires star Sacha Kljestan in exchange for Carlos Rivas, Tommy Redding
Orlando City acquired New York Red Bulls star Sacha Kljestan in exchange for Carlos Rivas and Tommy Redding, a source...
Orlando City SC/ 2 weeks ago
Orlando City signs defender Mohamed El-Munir, trades for midfielder Jose Villarreal
rlando City gained two new faces Wednesday, announcing the signing of Libyan defender Mohamed El-Munir and the acquisition of midfielder Jose...
Expansion/ 3 weeks ago
Cincinnati, Detroit, Sacramento wait as MLS delays next pick
Major League Soccer is postponing a decision on its next expansion team until next year. A day after selecting Nashville, Tennessee,...
LA Galaxy/ 3 weeks ago
L.A. Galaxy claims former Orlando City player Servando Carrasco in re-entry draft
Former Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco is heading home to California. The L.A. Galaxy selected Carrasco in Stage 2 of the...